Selena Gomez Announces Break From Social Media After Hailey Bieber Drama

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fans have enjoyed how active Selena Gomez has been on social media this month but it looks like it's coming to an end, for now. The singer/actress has spent that past month sharing selfies, getting love from Lady Gaga, and weighing in on fan speculation on the drama between her and Hailey Bieber. Gomez hopped on TikTok live on Thursday, February 23rd, to announce that she's taking a break from social media amid the "silly" drama with Bieber.

"I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier," she said in the live per Page Six. "I’m good, I love the way I am, I don’t care," she added before continuing, "And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.”

The announcement comes after Kylie Jenner responded to fans who thought she and Hailey were shading Selena's eyebrows. "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts!" Jenner wrote in the comment. "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez responded to the comment adding, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Later that day, Gomez weighed in on more Bieber drama. After an old video of the model dissing Taylor Swift on live TV went viral, Gomez came to the defense of her long-time BFF. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented.

“I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything,” Gomez said before signing off.

