Lana Del Rey Admits Regret Over Limited Role In Taylor Swift Collab

Taylor Swift tapped Lana Del Rey for a song off her latest album, Midnights. But the "Summertime Sadness" songstress opened up about the collaborative process and admitted some regret on her part when it came to her role on the track.

In a recent interview with Billboard published Friday (February 24), Lana was asked what it was like to work with Taylor on "Snow on the Beach." "Well, first of all, I had no idea I was the only feature (on that song). Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production," Del Rey recalled.

She continued, "She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack (Antonoff) and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor."