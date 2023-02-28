Twitter Goes Wild Over Pete Davidson & Ice Spice Romance Rumors

A new report from a meme account has romantically linked comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Ice Spice and although it's clearly fake, it sent Twitter into a frenzy. Social media users spent the final days of February freaking out over the phony news even though the original post clearly stated "This is satire. This is not real (thankfully) this is for entertainment purposes only."

While most people were on the "Pete Davidson leave Ice Spice alone" boat and upset that he managed to "pull" yet another famous partner, some fans took to Twitter to defend him. "Pete Davidson is tall, funny, takes hit little pills, and goes to therapy so why are y'all surprised that he can pull girls like Kim [Kardashian] and Ice Spice," one fan wrote per TMZ.