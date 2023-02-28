Twitter Goes Wild Over Pete Davidson & Ice Spice Romance Rumors
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 28, 2023
A new report from a meme account has romantically linked comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Ice Spice and although it's clearly fake, it sent Twitter into a frenzy. Social media users spent the final days of February freaking out over the phony news even though the original post clearly stated "This is satire. This is not real (thankfully) this is for entertainment purposes only."
While most people were on the "Pete Davidson leave Ice Spice alone" boat and upset that he managed to "pull" yet another famous partner, some fans took to Twitter to defend him. "Pete Davidson is tall, funny, takes hit little pills, and goes to therapy so why are y'all surprised that he can pull girls like Kim [Kardashian] and Ice Spice," one fan wrote per TMZ.
While Twitter freaks out over the fake dating news, Davidson has been spotted out with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. Shortly after he was linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, Davidson was photographed at a NY Rangers hockey with Wonders and actress Rachel Sennott. It was then reported that Davidson and Ratajkowski called it quits. "Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source said at the time and added that the change was "fine with both of them." Most recently Davidson and Wonders were spotted packing on the PDA at the Daytona 500.
Before all this, Davidson was famously dating Kim Kardashian. The couple started dating in 2021 before "amicably" parting ways in August 2022.