Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look of her newest marketing campaign, but fans were quick to point out two major things in her post.

The photos shared on Thursday (March 2) show a BTS into Kardashian's latest campaign for her newest Lemme vitamin, called Purr. She's photographed lying on the floor and showing off the vitamin bottle in a neon yellow cropped jacket with matching pleather pants and yellow pointed-toe heels.

One user commented on the post asking if she was pregnant. Her response was picked up by popular account @commentsbycelebs. "The after effects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?" she wrote, followed by a yellow heart emoji.