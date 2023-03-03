Miley Cyrus Drops Scaled-Down Version Of 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus is treating fans to something special just a week before she drops her new album Endless Summer Vacation. On Friday, March 3rd, Miley shared the demo version of her smash hit single "Flowers."

The early version of the song is noticeably scaled-down with just a keyboard playing warm chords as Miley sings her beloved lyrics. “I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can," she croons. Instead of the strong "I can love me better" hook that follows the chorus, Miley delicately whispers through the notes on the demo version.