Fun And Memorable Date Ideas Way Better Than Dinner And A Movie

A stay at Palafitos will give you many opportunities to go on dates - from a private couples yoga session, to a soothing couples massage and hydrotherapy journey at their renowned Naay spa, to a delicious gourmet candlelight dinner on the beach, or perhaps you just want to hold hands as you watch the sun rise up over the Caribbean from your private deck and then have a delicious breakfast out there.

The adults-only resort pays attention to details, offering a diverse pillow menu upon check in to make sure you are comfortable and, to ensure all of your senses are tickled, you can even choose the scent of your room. On top of that, the bungalows come with a full butler service to cater to your every need, a private infinity pool, direct access to the ocean, an outdoor shower in addition to the indoor one, a large relaxing Jacuzzi for two that you might come back to your room to find filled with water and rose petals, glass bottom floors inside the bungalow, exclusive beach beds, 24 hour room service and best of all - it is all inclusive so all the amenities, the food and the drinks are covered. Book your best date ever now at the Palafitos site.