Fun And Memorable Date Ideas Way Better Than Dinner And A Movie
By Dave Basner
March 10, 2023
Whether you've been with your significant other for days or for decades, it's important that you bond with each other by going out on dates, but often times, dates can be kind of boring and sadly forgettable. Thankfully, there is an easy way to prevent this - by doing things with your partner that are more than just dinner and a movie. However, it can be tough coming up with creative, fun date ideas, so to help out, here are a range of epic ones that are sure to create memories that you and your significant other will reflect on for years to come.
PRIVATE ESCAPE ROOM
Escape rooms are often group events played with strangers, but these days, many escape rooms offer private challenges that can be attempted by just you and your significant other. With only the two of you trying to beat the room, you'll have to work together, rely on each other's strengths and depend on one another. Best of all, you will both feel the excitement from a well-deserved victory when time runs out, or perhaps you'll share in the frustration from a disappointing defeat.
A PSYCHIC OR TAROT CARD READER
Whether you believe in psychics and tarot cards or not, getting a reading done is sure to lead to a lot of interesting conversations. Whatever is said during the session probably won't be forgotten anytime soon - just hope that you aren't told that you and your significant other are not compatible.
DIY TREASURE HUNT
Not every date has to have a cost attached to it - in fact, with a little creativity you can make a very memorable date without spending anything. One way is by creating a treasure hunt for your partner. It takes a little setting up, but nothing too extensive. Just go to a park or even stay inside your place, look at what's around you and then come up with a bunch of clues to help your significant other go hunting for them from one place to the next. Perhaps the clues can be personal and reference something you did together, maybe they are witty or maybe they rhyme. You can have fun writing the hints and watching as your partner figures them out. Make sure you reward them with something when they complete the hunt - maybe end it with a letter about why they are so great or a gift of some kind.
ROPES COURSE
If you're looking to exert yourselves on a date, try heading to a ropes course. Not only will you get a good workout, but you'll have plenty of opportunities to encourage and help one another. By the end of the day, you'll both be feeling pretty accomplished that you got through the course... and you both might be pretty exhausted too.
AMUSEMENT PARK
Scientific studies have shown that adrenaline rushes cause levels of attraction to rise. Something about having your heart racing makes the person you are with even more desirable, so what better place to go to take full advantage of that than an amusement park filled with rides that get your adrenaline pumping. Along with being fun and memorable, you also have opportunities to win prizes for your partner, or enjoy calmer experiences like carousels or tunnel of love type rides.
ROAD TRIP
For more of an extended date, you can hop in the car and just drive. Whether you have a destination in mind or not, you'll make memories as make your way down the road for miles. Play games, tell secrets, deepen your connection and see the country together. You can plan ahead, figuring out all the places where you want to stop, or just let fate be your guide. Learn more about the unique roadside attractions on your route at RoadsideAmerica.com and get help figuring out your adventure at Roadtrippers.com.
OVERWATER BUNGALOW IN PARADISE
If you are seeking the ultimate date, look no further than a stay in an overwater bungalow in paradise. Fortunately, you don't have to travel to Bora Bora or the Maldives to do it - you can just head to Cancun, Mexico where, a few miles south of the airport, you'll find Mexico's only overwater bungalows. They are called Palafitos and they are part of the El Dorado Maroma Resort, which sits on one of the top beaches in the world.
A stay at Palafitos will give you many opportunities to go on dates - from a private couples yoga session, to a soothing couples massage and hydrotherapy journey at their renowned Naay spa, to a delicious gourmet candlelight dinner on the beach, or perhaps you just want to hold hands as you watch the sun rise up over the Caribbean from your private deck and then have a delicious breakfast out there.
The adults-only resort pays attention to details, offering a diverse pillow menu upon check in to make sure you are comfortable and, to ensure all of your senses are tickled, you can even choose the scent of your room. On top of that, the bungalows come with a full butler service to cater to your every need, a private infinity pool, direct access to the ocean, an outdoor shower in addition to the indoor one, a large relaxing Jacuzzi for two that you might come back to your room to find filled with water and rose petals, glass bottom floors inside the bungalow, exclusive beach beds, 24 hour room service and best of all - it is all inclusive so all the amenities, the food and the drinks are covered. Book your best date ever now at the Palafitos site.