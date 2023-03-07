2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers & Special Guests Revealed

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here, and the annual awards show is set up to be as epic as ever, as some super star artists and special guests have been revealed.

Taking over the stage with some unforgettable performances are 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil), and more.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Taylor Swift at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards as she will be receiving the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. The Innovator Award has been presented only on occasion when an artist has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career. Swift has created music that for years has topped the charts at multiple formats, while creating groundbreaking tours, including 2019’s "Reputation Stadium Tour," the highest-grossing US tour in history, and 2023’s "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour," which broke records for single-day ticket sales. In 2022, she followed multiple record setting albums, the Grammy-winning Album of the Year Folklore, it’s sister album Evermore and two re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) with her pop masterpiece, Midnights, again shattering records only she had held prior. Along with her artistic success, Taylor’s generosity and philanthropy have inspired millions as she is an advocate for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community, using her music and platform to inspire young people to use their voting power.

P!NK will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Since her debut in 2000, she has released 9 studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas and stadiums all over the world. In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (21 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.) P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA. In February, she released her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL via RCA Records. She will be kicking off her global Summer Carnival Tour later this year, followed by "The TRUSTFALL Tour" this fall.

Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.