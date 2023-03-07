Tom Brady Gives Perfect Response To NFL Return Rumors

The former SportsCenter anchor then suggested that the Miami Dolphins were a favorite to land Brady if he decided to come out of retirement and test free agency.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

The Dolphins had previously attempted to pursue Brady during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, which led to a tampering investigation that resulted in the team forfeiting its first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Last month, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio published an article speculating on the possibility of Brady once again coming out of retirement to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Florio acknowledged that Brady said his recent retirement was "for good," but "sometimes says things he means, and eventually does something different."

"For example, he said years ago that he’ll retire when he sucks. He clearly doesn’t suck," Florio wrote via ProFootballTalk. "While he may not be at his peak abilities, he still has a combination of brain and brawn that allowed him to set a regular-season record for pass attempts and completions."