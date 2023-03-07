Tom Brady Gives Perfect Response To NFL Return Rumors
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2023
Retired retired quarterback Tom Brady provided the perfect response to rumors that he "might not be done" with his NFL career.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion quote-tweeted NFL reporter Dov Kleiman's post, which quoted NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen acknowledging rumors of Brady's potential return spreading during last week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during Monday's (March 6) episode of the Rich Eisen show.
"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted on Tuesday (March 7).
On Monday, Eisen addressed the top 5 rumors he heard at the NFL Scouting Combine and said there's speculation that Brady could be making a comeback.
Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023
“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what,” Eisen said of Brady's post-retirement actions.
Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine:— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023
5. Philip Rivers
4. #DaBears
3. Lamar
2. 🧀
1. 🐐#NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq
The former SportsCenter anchor then suggested that the Miami Dolphins were a favorite to land Brady if he decided to come out of retirement and test free agency.
“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.
“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”
The Dolphins had previously attempted to pursue Brady during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as then-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, which led to a tampering investigation that resulted in the team forfeiting its first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Last month, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio published an article speculating on the possibility of Brady once again coming out of retirement to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Florio acknowledged that Brady said his recent retirement was "for good," but "sometimes says things he means, and eventually does something different."
"For example, he said years ago that he’ll retire when he sucks. He clearly doesn’t suck," Florio wrote via ProFootballTalk. "While he may not be at his peak abilities, he still has a combination of brain and brawn that allowed him to set a regular-season record for pass attempts and completions."
Yes, Tom Brady is retired. He'll nevertheless become a free agent next month, and the 49ers have real quarterback questions -- again. Is this the year they finally try to get him to come home? https://t.co/GJ9RtmJIFD— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 23, 2023
The 49ers currently face uncertainty at quarterback after former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a broken ankle, rookie Brock Purdy -- who, like Brady, was a late-round pick thrust into a starting role early in his career -- recently postponed a surgical UCL repair and the team's plan to move on from Brady's former New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Florio speculated that the pieces may finally be falling into place for the hometown Niners to bring in the San Mateo native should he come out of retirement.
"Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers in 2020," Florio wrote via ProFootballTalk. "The 49ers politely declined. Last year, after the Brian Flores lawsuit derailed Brady’s secret plan to join forces with Sean Payton in Miami, there may have been another effort to see if the time was right for Brady to play for the team for which he grew up rooting."
Brady was set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to announcing his retirement earlier this month and could sign with any team if he were to return to playing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly filed a letter to the National Football League and NFL Players Association reconfirming his retirement decision, on February 10, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.
Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023
This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.