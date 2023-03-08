Fans Think A Selena Gomez & Zayn Collab Is Coming, Here's Why

Fans are holding out hope for an unexpected collaboration between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. On Wednesday, March 8th, pop culture Twitter account Pop Base informed fans that the former One Direction member had recently followed the "My Mind & Me" singer on Instagram. While it may hardly seem newsworthy, it's subtle moments like these that can get people talking online, especially since Zayn seems selective with the now-18 accounts he follows on Instagram.

"Zelena is coming," one fan commented on the news. "He only follows 18 people and Selena Gomez is one of them... yeah something is brewing," another fan pointed out. "This is my moment. I have been waiting for this one," one fan said of the potential collaboration.