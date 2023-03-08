Fans Think A Selena Gomez & Zayn Collab Is Coming, Here's Why
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 8, 2023
Fans are holding out hope for an unexpected collaboration between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. On Wednesday, March 8th, pop culture Twitter account Pop Base informed fans that the former One Direction member had recently followed the "My Mind & Me" singer on Instagram. While it may hardly seem newsworthy, it's subtle moments like these that can get people talking online, especially since Zayn seems selective with the now-18 accounts he follows on Instagram.
"Zelena is coming," one fan commented on the news. "He only follows 18 people and Selena Gomez is one of them... yeah something is brewing," another fan pointed out. "This is my moment. I have been waiting for this one," one fan said of the potential collaboration.
Zayn Malik has followed Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/EtXiE54Fnr— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023
Beyond the Instagram follow, Selena has been teasing new music since 2022. Toward the end of last year, she confirmed that she was working on her music career again after taking a bit of a break to work on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building and Rare Beauty. "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," Selena shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." Fallon followed up by asking when fans can expect to hear the fun new songs, Selena revealed, "Hopefully next year."
Furthermore, Zayn discreetly announced that he's also working on new music of his own. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the update on one of Zayn's artist pages. "ZAYN is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album." The upcoming album will be his first since 2021's Nobody Is Listening which featured the singles "Better" and Vibez." Other studio albums in Zayn's discography include his sophomore effort Icarus Falls and his debut solo album Mind of Mine.