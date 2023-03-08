Tom Brady May Wait Even Longer To Join FOX Sports: Report

Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly may wait even longer to begin his FOX Sports broadcasting career, a source with knowledge of the situation told future colleague Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd, who was interviewing Brady on the Herd when the quarterback announced he wouldn't begin his new NFL analyst until the 2024 season, implied that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers after acknowledging his source's prediction.

"Somebody I trust outside of this building told me a couple weeks ago, they said, 'I don't think Tom Brady's going to be a broadcaster any time soon. I think he wants to play,'" Cowherd said during Tuesday's (March 7) episode of the Herd. "Brady set a couple of different records last year, attempts and completions, at 45-years old. So a lot of people limp to the end; [John] Elway didn’t, Roger Staubach didn't, Derek Jeter didn’t, Kobe Bryant scored 61 in his last game as a Laker.

“Brady can still sling it. He’s not as good as he was, but remember, the San Francisco offense is built. Are you smart? Can you deliver the ball accurately? Can we pay you a good salary but not break the bank if we want to keep these weapons? I think you've gotta buy into this.

"Remember when I asked Tom Brady, 'are you retired?' Showed this clip last week, kinda of a nebula, fuzzy, not concrete answer. He didn't stick the landing. And people that day, after the interview, said, 'ooh, I love the Brady interview, but he kinda gave you a fuzzy answer on the retirement thing.' I went back and watched it and thought, 'yeah it was kinda fuzzy.'"