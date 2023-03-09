Ed Sheeran Has Fans Swooning With Teaser Of His New Single 'Eyes Closed'

"Eyes Closed" will serve as the first single from his upcoming album Subtract, the final album in his mathematical album era. Sheeran announced its release on March 1st with an emotional diary entry that revealed some hardships he's seen over the past year. "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran wrote in his diary. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

Later in the journal entry, Sheeran revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor during her pregnancy. Sheeran went on to use these life events to give context to his new album, Subtract. "For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."

Subtract will drop on Friday, May 5th.