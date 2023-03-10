Kris Jenner Stars In Meghan Trainor's Iconic 'Mother' Music Video

After teasing her new song "Mother," with adorable social media videos featuring her son Riley, Meghan Trainor has finally dropped the empowering new track. On Friday, March 10th, Trainor unveiled the deluxe version of her 2022 album Takin' It Back which first dropped in October. The new deluxe version includes "Mother" as well as her collaboration with Kim Petras. Earlier this year, the two pop stars teamed up for an updated version of Trainor's megahit "Made You Look."

On "Mother," Trainor calls out all of the "mansplainers" and men who have trouble listening to women; a perfect release for Women's History Month. "Yeah, your opinion's so strong/ Even when you're wrong/ But that feels like power to you (That feels like power to you)/ Must'vе forgot who you're talking to," she sings on the pre-chorus.

For the music video, Trainor teams up with ultimate Mother and self-proclaimed "Momager," Kris Jenner.