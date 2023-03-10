Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors At Miley's Album Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 10, 2023
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are fueling the romance rumors again. On Thursday, March 9th, the two were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation together. Shawn and Sabrina were photographed and recorded walking out of the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where the party was held, and while Sabrina made a brisk walk through the group of fans and paparazzi, Shawn lingered a bit to acknowledge fans and even give a quick hug to one person. According to JustJared, the pair then got into the same car and left together.
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together.— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z
The outing comes amid rumors that the two singers are dating. Just last week, the artists were photographed enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles just as romance rumors have started gaining traction online. It started when the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deumoix shared a tip that suggested that the two were dating. The source told the account that Mendes and Carpenter looked "verrry comfortable" and were "clearly on a date" at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine's Day. News of their rumored date follows more rumors about Shawn's love life after he was spotted hiking with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda earlier in the year.
As for Carpenter, she was most recently linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, many fans assumed that Olivia Rodrigo, who was also linked to Bassett at the time, wrote the song about them, with Carpenter being the "blonde girl" in the lyrics. Carpenter opened up about the public scrutiny and heartbreak she faced over the past two years in her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send.
Carpenter also announced that an extended version of the album Emails I Can't Send Fwd: will arrive next Friday, March 17th.