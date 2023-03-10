Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors At Miley's Album Party

The outing comes amid rumors that the two singers are dating. Just last week, the artists were photographed enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles just as romance rumors have started gaining traction online. It started when the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deumoix shared a tip that suggested that the two were dating. The source told the account that Mendes and Carpenter looked "verrry comfortable" and were "clearly on a date" at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine's Day. News of their rumored date follows more rumors about Shawn's love life after he was spotted hiking with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda earlier in the year.

As for Carpenter, she was most recently linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, many fans assumed that Olivia Rodrigo, who was also linked to Bassett at the time, wrote the song about them, with Carpenter being the "blonde girl" in the lyrics. Carpenter opened up about the public scrutiny and heartbreak she faced over the past two years in her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send.

Carpenter also announced that an extended version of the album Emails I Can't Send Fwd: will arrive next Friday, March 17th.