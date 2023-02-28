Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted out on a stroll, according to People. The two artists were photographed enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles just as romance rumors have started gaining traction online. It started when the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deumoix shared a tip that suggested that the two were dating.

The source told the account that Mendes and Carpenter looked "verrry comfortable" and were "clearly on a date" at Horses in Los Angeles just a few days after Valentine's Day. News of their rumored date follows more rumors about Shawn's love life after he was spotted hiking with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, just last week. The two have reportedly been spending a lot of time together since Mendes parted ways with Camila Cabello after nearly three days of dating in November 2021.

As for Carpenter, she was most recently linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, many fans assumed that Olivia Rodrigo, who was also linked to Bassett at the time, wrote the song about them, with Carpenter being the "blonde girl" in the lyrics. Carpenter opened up about the public scrutiny and heartbreak she faced over the past two years in her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send.

Mendes is still on a break after canceling his tour to prioritize his mental health. "The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he said in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."