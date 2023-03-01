Hailey Bieber Returns To Instagram To Wish Justin Bieber A Happy Birthday

Justin Bieber is 29 today — and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to celebrate her man.

Alongside a series of sweet photos of the two, Hailey shared a short and sweet message to honor the "Ghost" singer's 29th birthday. "29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳," she wrote.

She also shared the post on her story with the caption, "29!!!!!!!! 🥲🥹🤍" and reposted an adorable video of Justin drumming as a youngin'.

And yes, before you ask, Hailey is no longer limiting comments on her Instagram posts amid the recent drama with Selena Gomez. Her birthday post marks her first in three days, the climax of the rumored feud. It's received nearly 1 million likes in the 30 minutes it's been up.