Hailey Bieber Returns To Instagram To Wish Justin Bieber A Happy Birthday
By Dani Medina
March 1, 2023
Justin Bieber is 29 today — and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to celebrate her man.
Alongside a series of sweet photos of the two, Hailey shared a short and sweet message to honor the "Ghost" singer's 29th birthday. "29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳," she wrote.
She also shared the post on her story with the caption, "29!!!!!!!! 🥲🥹🤍" and reposted an adorable video of Justin drumming as a youngin'.
And yes, before you ask, Hailey is no longer limiting comments on her Instagram posts amid the recent drama with Selena Gomez. Her birthday post marks her first in three days, the climax of the rumored feud. It's received nearly 1 million likes in the 30 minutes it's been up.
As a result of the "silly" drama between Hailey and Selena, the Rhode skin founder has lost over half a million followers on the 'Gram. Meanwhile, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer continues to gain at least a million followers a day and she regained the throne of most followed woman on the social media app.
Hailey also graced the cover of Vogue Australia's March cover, and her cover story for the magazine included an interview done by the Biebs himself, the first time he's ever interviewed her. In the interview, Hailey revealed that JB has recorded a new song. "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," she said.
As for when we'll hear that song, only time will tell! Even though Justin has been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months, his "Justice Tour" was officially canceled yesterday. Fans on social media reported receiving emails from their point of purchase saying the concerts he had scheduled were canceled.