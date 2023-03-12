Rihanna Honors Chadwick Boseman In Powerful Rendition Of 'Lift Me Up'

"Lift Me Up," which was penned by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself, is a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It's up for Best Original Song along with Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick), Sofia Carson ("Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman), Golden Globe winners Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski ("This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once).



Rihanna's stunning performance comes exactly one month after she confirmed she's pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky during her halftime set at Super Bowl LVII. Since then, she's given fans a better glimpse into her life as a mother whether it's showing off photos her her first son to protecting him by all costs, especially from photographers. She opened up about shielding her son from the paparazzi in a recent interview with British Vogue. She also said that she wants to release her long-awaited album this year.



“I want it to be this year,” Rihanna said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking."



Watch Rihanna's debut at the Academy Awards below.