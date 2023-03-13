Watch Lady Gaga Run To Help Photographer Who Fell On Oscars Red Carpet

Gaga hit the Oscars stage later in the night and ditched her bold Versace gown and makeup for a raw performance of her song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick which was nominated for Best Original Song. Fans were surprised to see Gaga as she previously announced that while she would be attending the event, she wouldn't be able to perform due to her filming the Joker sequel.

"After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to," one of the Oscars' producers revealed days before the show. Then, the night before, it was reported Gaga would be performing after all. Although it was nothing like the performances we're used to getting from the pop icon, viewers praised Gaga for stripping away flashy costumes and sets and taking the moment to show off her voice.

"Everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out," one fan wrote on Twitter which gained over 17,000 likes.