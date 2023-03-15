Another Update About Man Arrested For Stealing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo

By Dani Medina

March 15, 2023

Photo: Dallas County Jail

Davion Irvin was arrested and accused last month of breaking into the Dallas Zoo and stealing two monkeys from their enclosure. Now, the suspect was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of burglary, WFAA reports. Irvin is also facing six misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty related to the case. He remains at the Dallas County Hail on $130,000 bond.

As you'll recall, two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing from the Dallas Zoo in January after their habitat was "intentionally compromised." Police found the missing animals inside a closet in an abandoned building in Lancaster and were eventually returned back to the zoo, uninjured. Irvin was arrested two days later after he was spotted at the Dallas World Aquarium reportedly looking at another animal exhibit.

Irvin told police he "loved" animals and would do it again if he had the chance. The 24-year-old also confessed to trying to steal a clouded leopard from the zoo, albeit unsuccessfully. He also was the one who cut a hole in the fence of a separate monkey exhibit. It remains unclear if he was responsible for the "unusual" death of one of the zoo's endangered vultures.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.