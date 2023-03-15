Another Update About Man Arrested For Stealing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin was arrested and accused last month of breaking into the Dallas Zoo and stealing two monkeys from their enclosure. Now, the suspect was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of burglary, WFAA reports. Irvin is also facing six misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty related to the case. He remains at the Dallas County Hail on $130,000 bond.

As you'll recall, two emperor tamarin monkeys were reported missing from the Dallas Zoo in January after their habitat was "intentionally compromised." Police found the missing animals inside a closet in an abandoned building in Lancaster and were eventually returned back to the zoo, uninjured. Irvin was arrested two days later after he was spotted at the Dallas World Aquarium reportedly looking at another animal exhibit.

Irvin told police he "loved" animals and would do it again if he had the chance. The 24-year-old also confessed to trying to steal a clouded leopard from the zoo, albeit unsuccessfully. He also was the one who cut a hole in the fence of a separate monkey exhibit. It remains unclear if he was responsible for the "unusual" death of one of the zoo's endangered vultures.