Darius Slay's Wife Reveals His Decision On NFL Future

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appears to be staying with the team after prior reports that he was in discussions to be released.

Slay's wife, Jennifer, tweeted, "WE HERE BABY" with a green heart and three Eagle emojis amid reports that her husband was staying in Philadelphia after all. Slay was reportedly never officially released by the Eagles on Wednesday (March 15) and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "expected to stay with the Eagles," adding that "It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.”

”A new deal could be in the works," Schefter added.

Jennifer Slay's confirmation came hours after her husband tweeted, "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..," which was followed by reports that the Eagles were expected to release the former All-Pro cornerback.