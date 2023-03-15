Darius Slay's Wife Reveals His Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay appears to be staying with the team after prior reports that he was in discussions to be released.
Slay's wife, Jennifer, tweeted, "WE HERE BABY" with a green heart and three Eagle emojis amid reports that her husband was staying in Philadelphia after all. Slay was reportedly never officially released by the Eagles on Wednesday (March 15) and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "expected to stay with the Eagles," adding that "It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.”
”A new deal could be in the works," Schefter added.
Jennifer Slay's confirmation came hours after her husband tweeted, "Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..," which was followed by reports that the Eagles were expected to release the former All-Pro cornerback.
WE HERE BABY!!! 💚🦅🦅🦅— Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) March 16, 2023
Eagles never officially released CB Darius Slay today and now one source said that the Pro-Bowl CB is “expected to stay with the Eagles. It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.” A new deal could be in the works.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023
Slay's tweet thanking the Philadelphia fans came days after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles allowed his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade.
Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023
"The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle," Russini tweeted last Friday (March 10).
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023
Slay was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in March 2020 and served as a captain for the first time in 2022. The former Mississippi State standout recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections during Philadelphia's NFC championship season.
Slay was selected to the Pro Bowl during each of the past two seasons and was previously a first-team All-Pro and the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2017, while having also previously made the Pro Bowl from 2017-19. The report comes days after the cornerback said he was eager to welcome newly hired defensive coordinator Sean Desai in an effort to ease his transition to Philadelphia during an episode of his Big Play Slay podcast.
“I can’t wait to meet the new DC, man,” Slay said. “Because I’m gonna tell you, knowing the new DC, it can be tough or it can be easy. You know what I’m saying? And I’m one of them guys that’s going to make it easy for him. I’m going to go in here, willing to learn, willing to figure out how he wants his defense ran. Because me being a leader and a captain on this team, that’s my job to do, make sure everyone is buying into the program."