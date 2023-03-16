Charlie Puth & Sabrina Carpenter Lock Lips To Tease Collaboration

Charlie Puth teased a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter and fans are freaking out because the short teaser ends with a kiss. In the clip posted to TikTok, the two singer-songwriters are playing a game of Operation under some romantic lighting. However, it looks like the relationship may not be going too well. When Carpenter takes out the heart, Puth tells her, "I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart."

The video concludes with a quick montage of the two of them laughing before sharing a quick kiss right at the end. "I'M SORRY DID I JUST WITNESS SABRINA CARPENTER AND CHARLIE PUTH KISS?!?" one fan commented along with the thousands of other comments expressing the same shock.