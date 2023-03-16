Charlie Puth & Sabrina Carpenter Lock Lips To Tease Collaboration
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 16, 2023
Charlie Puth teased a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter and fans are freaking out because the short teaser ends with a kiss. In the clip posted to TikTok, the two singer-songwriters are playing a game of Operation under some romantic lighting. However, it looks like the relationship may not be going too well. When Carpenter takes out the heart, Puth tells her, "I always knew you had a tiny, tiny heart."
The video concludes with a quick montage of the two of them laughing before sharing a quick kiss right at the end. "I'M SORRY DID I JUST WITNESS SABRINA CARPENTER AND CHARLIE PUTH KISS?!?" one fan commented along with the thousands of other comments expressing the same shock.
Puth shared the release date in the caption writing, "3.31," and tagging Carpenter as well as Dan + Shay. Throughout the last few months, Puth has been teasing a forthcoming collaboration with the country-pop duo dubbed "That's Now How This Works." Just last month, Dan + Shay confirmed their participation in Puth's song so it seems as though Carpenter will star in the music video. Fingers crossed she'll also have a verse on the track.
The song will be Puth's first release of 2023 and will follow up his 2022 self-titled album, Charlie. Fans will get to hear the personal new songs live when Charlie kicks off his summer tour in Mexico on May 20th at the Corona Capital Festival. Puth will travel across the US before playing his final show in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on July 11th.