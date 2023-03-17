Mod Sun Fans Lead Profanity-Laced Chant Against Tyga At Concert

Mod Sun has some loyal fans, and they let him know he has their support following his recent split from fiancée Avril Lavigne and her reported new romance with longtime friend Tyga.

The end of a relationship is hard for anyone, let alone a broken engagement in the public eye and an ex who seemingly has already moved on with someone new. Mod's fans showed their support for the "Flames" musician at this show in New York City on Wednesday (March 15) with a profanity-laced chant against Lavigne's alleged new beau.

The shocking moment came after Mod's pal, rapper Travie McCoy, hit the stage, calling him one of the most loyal people he knows, per TMZ. His tone then changed from sweet to protective, yelling out, "F--- Tyga!" and causing the crowd to continue the chant. A surprised but smiling Mod ran to the back of the stage as he looked on at his devoted fans sticking up for him.

News broke last month that Mod and Lavigne were no longer together, nearly one year after getting engaged. Mod was seemingly blindsided by the split, pledging to keep his head up and shouting out his "real friends" who supported him after the breakup "completely changed" his life.

Lavigne, who was seen leaving a dinner with Tyga shortly before the news of her split from Mod, has since been photographed partying it up with the rapper, including sharing some PDA at a party in Paris.