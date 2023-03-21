Taylor Swift Delivers On 5-Year Promise To Arizona Teen

Taylor Swift is a woman of her word.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress delivered on a five-year promise to a burn survivor from Arizona so she could attend the "Eras Tour." Isabella McCune enjoyed the second show in Glendale aka Swift City on Saturday (March 18) night, all because Swift honored her word. ABC 15 reports the 13-year-old was involved in an accident in 2018 where she spent nine months in the hospital with burns on 65% of her body. She wasn't able to attend Taylor's "Reputation Tour" because of her injuries.

At the time, T-Swift visited McCune, who was 8 at the time, in the hospital and gave her a sweet note with said promise. "Isabella, I hope you feel better soon. I’m so honored you've been listening to my music. You're so awesome and I can't wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor," she wrote.

McCune said that Taylor's "music helped me a lot while I was in the hospital."

Over the weekend, McCune and her family were surprised with four tickets to the "Eras Tour," which kicked off in Glendale on Friday. "Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, they’re from Taylor Swift and her team and they remembered me, and thought of me to give me these tickets," McCune said.