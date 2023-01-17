Taylor Swift Sends Sweet Message To SZA Following Feud Rumors

The sweet message comes after SZA took to her own social media to shut down apparent rumors of a feud between the two due to their successful albums. While encouraging fans to stop arguing, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she had listened to Midnights and "genuinely loved" it.

"Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," SZA wrote on Twitter. "I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn 🤍"

Fans can catch both artists on tour this year with SZA's "The SOS Tour" with special guest Omar Apollo kicking off in Ohio on February 21st and Swift's controversial "Eras Tour" kicking off in Arizona on March 17th.