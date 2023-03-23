Adele & Justin Bieber Sing Along To 'Kill Bill' At SZA's LA Show

According to Billboard, Kim Kardashian was also part of the star-studded crowd. Earlier that same day, Kim debuted her newest SKIMS collection with SZA as the campaign star. The stunning photos for the Fits Everybody collection made a huge splash on social media with fans gushing over how great the singer looks. "MOTHER DOING CAMPAIGN FOR MOTHER'S BRAND," one user wrote with another adding, "THIS is how you market, Kimberly!"

SZA has been making her way across the country on her sold-out tour and has brought out special guests like Phoebe Bridgers. Earlier this month, the two teamed up at SZA's New York show to give their collaboration "Ghost In the Machine" its live debut with both artists. While it hasn't been too long since SZA first dropped SOS in early December 2022, it was recently reported that she's already working on new music and has an "EP’s worth of full rap records, like all the way out, no singing.”

She also announced in February that a deluxe version of SOS is on the way but fans have yet to get an official release date.