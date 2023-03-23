Shawn Mendes Encourages Men To Wear Crop Tops: 'They Look Good'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you start seeing more men walking around in crop tops, you may have Shawn Mendes to thank! During a recent Tommy Hilfiger event in London this week, Mendes was recorded confidently saying that he thinks men should wear crop tops more often.

"I think the crop tops, they're just... they're super beautiful," the singer said in a video posted on TikTok by user @damndangerous. "They look great on men. They look great on men, so don't be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good." Fans took to the comments to deem Mendes a "fashion kween," especially since he launched his collection with Tommy Hilfiger called "Classics Reborn."

During his quick press stop in London to promote the collection, which is split between male and female, Mendes encouraged fans to wear pieces from both lines regardless of how they identify. His interview with Evening Standard points out that Shawn's friend and music producer Mike Sabath wears the crop top from the female line. “We put the crop on him and were like — hot. That’s it. Like, yes,” Mendes told them. “He would look amazing in anything. I think it’s just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing.”

In other Shawn Mendes news, the singer has recently been romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter. The two fueled the romance rumors even more after they were spotted leaving Miley Cryus' album release party together earlier this month. Mendes and Carpenter have yet to publicly address the rumors.

