Shawn Mendes Encourages Men To Wear Crop Tops: 'They Look Good'

If you start seeing more men walking around in crop tops, you may have Shawn Mendes to thank! During a recent Tommy Hilfiger event in London this week, Mendes was recorded confidently saying that he thinks men should wear crop tops more often.

"I think the crop tops, they're just... they're super beautiful," the singer said in a video posted on TikTok by user @damndangerous. "They look great on men. They look great on men, so don't be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good." Fans took to the comments to deem Mendes a "fashion kween," especially since he launched his collection with Tommy Hilfiger called "Classics Reborn."