Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Chiseled Chest In Latest Instagram Post

The new haircut and shirtless pic come as Shawn continues to take a break from the stage. Last year, the singer announced he would be canceling the remaining dates of his Wonder World Tour to focus on his mental health. He made the cancellation official in a post to social media, citing that the decision came after speaking with his team and a group of health professionals, saying, "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Later on, Shawn opened up more about his decision. "I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living," he said, adding that he's feeling more relaxed. Despite the break, Shawn has been keeping fans updated on his life through social media.