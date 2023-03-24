Netflix Makes Major Decision About The Future Of 'You'

Netflix made a huge announcement about the future of one of its most popular shows.

Days after the premiere of Season 4 Part 2, the streaming giant made an exciting announcement that You was renewed for a fifth season. The bad news? That fifth season will be "Joe Goldberg's final chapter" and will not return beyond that. In Netflix's video announcement, you can see clips of Penn Badgley's character saying "Hello" throughout the four seasons of the psychological thriller series. It ends with Joe saying, "Goodbye, You."

"I think it sets us up to actually have a really great finale season," Badgley said ahead of the Season 4 premiere, per Netflix. "Can his inner monologue evolve some now? What does it mean for him to accept himself?"

You first premiered in September 2018 on Lifetime and when it was renewed for a second season, it was moved to Netflix. The series, starring Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, Ambyr Childers, Jenna Ortega, Saffron Burrows and Lukas Gage, to name a few, follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager, who becomes obsessed with an aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck (Lail). The plot thickens when the story moves from New York to Los Angeles, then San Francisco, then London in the most recent season. Season 4 concludes where it all began — in New York City.

"I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely," said executive producer Sera Gamble. "I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

The fifth and final season of You will premiere in 2024 — and it'll be "unforgettable," said Netflix Vice President of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander.

Watch Netflix's announcement below: