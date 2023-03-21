Harry Styles' Seoul Concert Brought Out K-Pop's Biggest Stars: See The Pics

Harry Styles' Love on Tour landed in South Korea this week. On Monday, March 20th, the star performed at Seoul's KSPO Dome as part of the tour's Asia leg and it brought out some of the brightest stars in K-pop. According to Billboard, Style's pre-show playlist gave a nod to the country's musicians by including hits like BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" and BTS' "Dynamite," among many others.



The playlist was perfect because members from both of the internationally beloved groups were actually in attendance! After the show, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to social media to share footage of her and fellow group mate Jennie singing along to "As It Was." She also shared a photo with Harry backstage on her Instagram story. "Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea," she wrote on the photo.