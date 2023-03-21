Harry Styles' Seoul Concert Brought Out K-Pop's Biggest Stars: See The Pics
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 21, 2023
Harry Styles' Love on Tour landed in South Korea this week. On Monday, March 20th, the star performed at Seoul's KSPO Dome as part of the tour's Asia leg and it brought out some of the brightest stars in K-pop. According to Billboard, Style's pre-show playlist gave a nod to the country's musicians by including hits like BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" and BTS' "Dynamite," among many others.
The playlist was perfect because members from both of the internationally beloved groups were actually in attendance! After the show, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to social media to share footage of her and fellow group mate Jennie singing along to "As It Was." She also shared a photo with Harry backstage on her Instagram story. "Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea," she wrote on the photo.
BLACKPINK's Rosé with Harry Styles in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/GpP3ErsxaP— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2023
BTS members V, Jung Kook, RM, and Suga were all spotted in the packed crowd and the following morning, V took to Instagram to share a photo of the group with Harry backstage as well. BLACKPINK and BTS were far from the only K-pop stars in attendance. Other stars who were spotted in the crowd included ENHYPEN's Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki, as well as MONSTA X's Hyungwon, TWICE, Aespa, Super Junior, and Ateez's Wooyoung.
Styles will wrap up the Asia leg of the tour in Tokyo, Japan on March 24th and 25th before heading to May. The former One Direction member has had an incredible start to 2023. In February, he took home the biggest award at the 2023 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year. Shortly after, he took home BRIT awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, British Album of the Year, and Best Pop/R&B Act. Harry also recently won another award but not for his contributions to music. Find out here!