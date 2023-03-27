While accepting the award, the "Lavender Haze" singer reflected on what it means to be an innovator, saying that she simply tried to make the right decision for her at the time, whether or not it was ever done successfully before, especially when people aim to replicate something that has been proven to work before.

"I think the coolest ideas or moves or choices are the new ones, the ones that set a precedent," she said. "I'm very privileged because my fans have backed me up in a lot of the choices I've made, like switching genres or re-recording all of my old music."

She also said that the award honors not just her successes but her failures, because they got her to where she is today.

"The thing with these exciting nights and moments and specifically this award that I'm so lucky to have gotten is that they're shining a light on the choices I have made that worked out, the ones that turned out to be good ideas," she said. "But I really want everyone to know, especially young people, the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas are what led me to my good ideas."