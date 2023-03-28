Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Gets 'Glam With Mama' In Adorable New Photo

During his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Nick took a moment to give a shoutout to his daughter during his speech. “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” he sweetly said. Priyanka spoke to British Vogue earlier this month about being protective of her daughter. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she said. "But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ … She’s not going to be gossip.”

Nick and Priyanka recently got to enjoy a night out together while Jonas' family stayed home with Matli. "Having [Jonas'] support and my family — my in-laws are back home with the baby — just being able to have my family show up is the only way I could do what I do," Chopra said. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."