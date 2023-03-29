Tom Brady Stand-Up Comedy AI Simulation Created By Podcast
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2023
A popular podcast has released an artificial intelligence simulation of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady performing a stand-up comedy routine.
Dudesy (an A.I. podcast), hosted by comedian Will Sasso and novelist Chad Kultgen, shared a teaser video featuring A.I. technology to give a glimpse of what an hour-long Brady stand-up special would sound like several weeks after reports that Brady was planning a transition to comedy. The full hourlong video can be accessed on the podcast's Dudesy+ Patreon page by paying a $7 monthly subscription.
Last month, sources with knowledge of the situation told Radar Online that Brady was planning a career in stand-up comedy.
(WARNING: The video below contains vulgar language, viewer discretion is advised.)
“Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late," the sources told the website. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy."
Brady was recently praised by the legendary co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno over his comedic performance in the film 80 for Brady, which the sources claimed played a factor in his reported pursuit of a career in comedy.
“The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” said the insider, who also acknowledged his "great impression" of longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski and impression of an "over-the-top Boston accent" as "hilarious."
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady was set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to announcing his retirement earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly filed a letter to the National Football League and NFL Players Association reconfirming his retirement decision, on February 10, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.
Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023
This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.