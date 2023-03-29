Tom Brady Stand-Up Comedy AI Simulation Created By Podcast

“Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late," the sources told the website. “As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy."

Brady was recently praised by the legendary co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno over his comedic performance in the film 80 for Brady, which the sources claimed played a factor in his reported pursuit of a career in comedy.

“The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage,” said the insider, who also acknowledged his "great impression" of longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski and impression of an "over-the-top Boston accent" as "hilarious."

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady was set to become an unrestricted free agent prior to announcing his retirement earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly filed a letter to the National Football League and NFL Players Association reconfirming his retirement decision, on February 10, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.