Selena Gomez was seen having dinner with Zayn Malik's personal assistant, Taryn Zimmerman, just days before she sparked romance rumors with the former One Direction member. The singer/actress and Zimmerman were photographed leaving Nobu in New York City, a celebrity hotspot, on March 21st, according to Us Weekly. That's two days before Selena and Zayn shocked fans by holding hands and "making out" in the SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, March 23rd.

While the two stars have yet to publicly acknowledge the rumors, a source told Us Weekly that Zayn has known Selena for years and is into her. "He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the source said, adding that the connection isn't super serious. "She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."

“He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” the insider continued. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

The news of their potential romance comes shortly after fans started chattering about a potential musical collaboration between the two. Turns out there was a different kind of collab brewing. Early this month, stan Twitter was buzzing after Zayn followed Selena on Instagram, which was a big deal since he only followed 17 accounts before that. Could the romance rumors be promo for an upcoming collaboration? Did the romance flourish while working together? Only time— and insiders talking to Us Weekly and Page Six— will tell!