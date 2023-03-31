Taylor Swift Releases Acoustic Version Of Beloved 'Midnights' Track

Amid kicking off The Eras Tour, gracing the stage at various award shows, releasing music videos, and dropping easter eggs for fans left and right, Taylor Swift has kept the surprises coming! The “Bejeweled” songstress just released an acoustic version of “Lavender Haze” from her latest album Midnights, and it’s everything we could have hoped for. Upon releasing the music video in January, Swift mentioned that it was this enchanting single that helped her shape the “world and mood” of the entire album.

“The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with. This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it”