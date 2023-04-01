Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Two Music Legends For Upcoming Album

Bebe Rexha is getting fans excited for the release of her newest album — and it's working!

In addition to her dance-y smash hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta on the album, Rexha revealed the full tracklist to Bebe, which includes two features from none other than Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg! Dolly will appear on the last track on the 12-song album called "Seasons," while Snoop is featured on the album's third jam, "Satellite."

Here's a look at the full tracklist for Bebe, which is set to drop on April 28: