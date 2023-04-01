Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Two Music Legends For Upcoming Album

By Dani Medina

April 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha is getting fans excited for the release of her newest album — and it's working!

In addition to her dance-y smash hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta on the album, Rexha revealed the full tracklist to Bebe, which includes two features from none other than Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg! Dolly will appear on the last track on the 12-song album called "Seasons," while Snoop is featured on the album's third jam, "Satellite."

Here's a look at the full tracklist for Bebe, which is set to drop on April 28:

  1. Heart Wants What It Wants
  2. Miracle Man
  3. Satellite feat. Snoop Dogg
  4. When It Rains
  5. Call On Me
  6. I'm Good (Blue) with David Guetta
  7. Visions (Don't Go)
  8. I'm Not High, I'm In Love
  9. Blue Moon
  10. Born Again
  11. I Am
  12. Seasons feat. Dolly Parton

She's also heading out on the "Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour" in May, with dates scheduled across the U.S. from May 31 to June 30 in cities like Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas and Los Angeles.

