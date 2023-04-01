Hailey Bieber's Daring New Campaign Is Her Most Revealing Yet

As we all know, Hailey has been dominating the headlines as of late due to her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez. The two apparently squashed it after Hailey reached out to let the "Lose You To Love Me" singer know she had been receiving death threats.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote in an Instagram story last week. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Shortly after, Hailey posted an Instagram Story of her own, thanking Selena for her kind words. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," Hailey began.