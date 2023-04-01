Hailey Bieber's Daring New Campaign Is Her Most Revealing Yet
By Dani Medina
April 1, 2023
Hailey Bieber's newest Rhode skin campaign is juicy, jaw-dropping and pretty revealing!
The Rhode skin founder is launching a limited edition flavor April 6 of her popular peptide lip treatment, passionfruit jelly — and to promote it, she stripped down to nothing but an open, jewel bralette and a few bracelets while using passionfruit to cover her breasts. "Weekend mood," she captioned her post from Friday (March 31) alongside a palm tree emoji.
This marks the third photo campaign shared on Instagram for the Rhode skin product. Earlier this week, she shared a rather sensual set of photos of her licking her passionfruit-y fingers, holding the lip gloss tube in her mouth and in her bikini and eating a passionfruit flavored popsicle.
Hailey's campaign comes as she's celebrating the launch of Rhode in Canada. Earlier this week, she held a celebratory dinner party, which was hilariously crashed by Justin Bieber, who couldn't let go of the aux, as seen in several videos shared on social media.
As we all know, Hailey has been dominating the headlines as of late due to her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez. The two apparently squashed it after Hailey reached out to let the "Lose You To Love Me" singer know she had been receiving death threats.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote in an Instagram story last week. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
Shortly after, Hailey posted an Instagram Story of her own, thanking Selena for her kind words. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," Hailey began.