“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney reveals in the above trailer. She also asks the Blink-182 drummer, "Can you believe we got married three times?” Kourtney and Travis' first wedding took place in Las Vegas but it was later revealed the ceremony was not a legitimate wedding. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she doesn't even remember the wedding.

"I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though." She later added in a confessional, "I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.” They later had a legal court ceremony in Santa Barbara with Kourtney's grandmother, and finally had a ceremony for family and friends in Portofino.

'Til Death Do Us Part hits Hulu on Thursday, April 13th.