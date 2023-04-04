Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker To Release Wedding Special
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing their personal footage from their luxurious 2022 wedding in Italy with fans. Their newly announced Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is an expansion of the famous family's hit reality show The Kardashians.
"Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy," a press release from Hulu reads. "Private and personal footage reveals an intimate family event full of beautiful moments." In addition to the happy couple, Kourtney's family Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all listed as cast members for the upcoming special.
“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," Kourtney reveals in the above trailer. She also asks the Blink-182 drummer, "Can you believe we got married three times?” Kourtney and Travis' first wedding took place in Las Vegas but it was later revealed the ceremony was not a legitimate wedding. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she doesn't even remember the wedding.
"I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though." She later added in a confessional, "I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.” They later had a legal court ceremony in Santa Barbara with Kourtney's grandmother, and finally had a ceremony for family and friends in Portofino.
'Til Death Do Us Part hits Hulu on Thursday, April 13th.