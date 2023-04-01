Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the cutest BFFs — and their love for one another was on full display on Night 2 of the "Eras Tour" in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (April 1) night.

Selena, a Texas native, and her little sister Gracie attended the show dressed in the folklore and Speak Now eras, respectively. Selena was spotted dancing along to a few songs, including "Love Story" and "Cruel Summer" and at one point during the show, Gracie adorably made her way up to Taylor, who gave her the "22" hat. Gracie offered her a friendship bracelet in return.

Taylor's rendezvouz in the Lone Star State started off with a bang! Not only did the "Anti-Hero" singer receive a Key to the City, but she was met with a street renamed in her honor — Taylor Swift Way. The mayor also declared the weekend "Taylor Swift Weekend" and made sure City Hall was lit up in red!

The first show of her three-night run in Arlington, T-Swift switched up the setlist and performed three new songs for the first time on the tour, "Sad Beautiful Tragic," "Ours" and "the 1," which was the first time she performed it. Ever!

Check out videos of Selena Gomez at the "Eras Tour" on Night 2 in Arlington: