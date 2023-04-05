Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Spotted Vacationing Amid Breakup Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii amid breakup rumors. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen getting dinner together on Monday, April 3rd, and were reportedly in good spirits. However, they were no PDA during their night together.

The couple has been laying low since February when Fox seemingly accused MGK of cheating right before deleting her Instagram account. Not only did Fox delete every photo of MGK from her account and unfollow him, but she also posted a photo of a burning letter with a quote from one of the most popular albums about being cheated on: Beyoncé's Lemonade. "You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath," she captioned the image from "Pray You Catch Me" which was written about Beyoncé discovering that her husband Jay-Z had cheated on her.

Since then, the two haven't publicly addressed the status of their relationship but breakup rumors have been swirling around the internet. One source recently told Us Weekly, that MGK and Megan are "on a break." They're still in contact, but are "very hot and cold." As they "work on their issues," they've hit the pause button on wedding planning. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other," the source said about the couple, who got engaged in January 2022 and still haven't set a wedding date.

News of their "break" came weeks after their relationship hit the rocks ahead of the Super Bowl. "Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona. She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening," a source said at the time.