Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are 'On A Break,' Pause Wedding Planning

We might have to wait a bit longer for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's wedding.

The couple is "on a break," a source told Us Weekly. They're still in contact, but are "very hot and cold." As the "my ex's best friend" singer and Jennifer's Body star "work on their issues," they've hit the pause button on wedding planning. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other," the source said about the couple, who got engaged in January 2022 and still haven't set a wedding date.

News of their "break" comes weeks after their relationship hit the rocks ahead of the Super Bowl. "Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona. She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening," a source said at the time. That weekend was when Fox shared a cryptic post on Instagram using Beyoncé lyrics that left the world thinking she had been cheated on. Days after that, though, she set the record straight and said "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," addressing the rumors that MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd was somehow involved in the situation.

Even though that drama was seemingly put to bed, their relationship as of last week is "complicated." "They're still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That's not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It's all up in the air right now," an insider said.