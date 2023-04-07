Kim Petras Teases Nicki Minaj Collab: Here's When It Drops
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 7, 2023
It's looking like Kim Petras may have the song of the summer! On Thursday, April 6th, the pop star teased her new song and revealed it will feature iconic rapper Nicki Minaj. In the teaser, Petras sits by a fancy fireplace and answers a pink rotary phone. "Yeah! It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras," Nicki says before Petras does her signature "Woo-ah!"
The track, called "Alone," features a sample from the iconic 1997 Eurodance hit "Better Off Alone" by Alice Deejay. Petras had shared a teaser of the song earlier but hadn't yet mentioned it would include a feature from Nicki Minaj.
"Alone" feat. Nicki will drop in two weeks on Friday, April 21st!
“Alone” feat. @nickiminaj out 4/21https://t.co/iAIo7vXtMu pic.twitter.com/QBeF19Wsoa— kim petras (@kimpetras) April 6, 2023
Earlier this week, Petras continued to tease fans with cryptic tweets that read, "all will be revealed on Thursday," and one that simply read, "Barbie?" The track will be the third single from the Grammy winner's long-awaited debut album following 2022's "If Jesus Was a Rockstar" and 2023's "Brr."
During her iHeartRadio LIVE show in January, Petras told fans of her plans for this year: "Tour, album, all of that. I feel like it's gonna be better and more exciting and pushing harder than ever before. I'm super confident in the music. I want to give you the best era for this I can possibly give you and I want everything to be right." Petras reminded fans she hasn't been on tour since 2019 and although she "loved that tour" she feels "like it's time to step it up."