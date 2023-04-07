Kim Petras Teases Nicki Minaj Collab: Here's When It Drops

It's looking like Kim Petras may have the song of the summer! On Thursday, April 6th, the pop star teased her new song and revealed it will feature iconic rapper Nicki Minaj. In the teaser, Petras sits by a fancy fireplace and answers a pink rotary phone. "Yeah! It's Barbie and it's Kim Petras," Nicki says before Petras does her signature "Woo-ah!"

The track, called "Alone," features a sample from the iconic 1997 Eurodance hit "Better Off Alone" by Alice Deejay. Petras had shared a teaser of the song earlier but hadn't yet mentioned it would include a feature from Nicki Minaj.

"Alone" feat. Nicki will drop in two weeks on Friday, April 21st!