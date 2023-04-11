Teigen's post featured the whole family including 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. She then shared a sentimental message about the first time she and John visited Italy. "Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!" she recalled "It’s [sic] was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night. we took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew."

Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child together, Esti, in January! Back in September 2020, the couple lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy. "A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend said. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."