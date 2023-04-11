Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Critics Calling Out Her Parenting
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 11, 2023
Chrissy Teigen had to reassure fans that her daughter Esti was safe and sound after critics called her and John Legend out in a recent Instagram post. Amid the loving comments from fans and friends on Teigen's latest post from their trip to Italy, critics pointed out that Legend wasn't wearing the baby carrier "right." One commenter even tagged someone else to give them advice on how to use it correctly. As always, Teigen had the perfect response.
“‘Right’ is how she is comfortable," she wrote in a response to one of the commenters. "She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy. She is safe and happy.”
Teigen's post featured the whole family including 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. She then shared a sentimental message about the first time she and John visited Italy. "Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids!" she recalled "It’s [sic] was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night. we took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew."
Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child together, Esti, in January! Back in September 2020, the couple lost their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy. "A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend said. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."