John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Share Adorable First Family Photo With 3 Kids
By Sarah Tate
February 16, 2023
Lookin' good! John Legend gave fans an adorable look at his family of five and who he called the "best Valentine's dates" he could hope for.
The "All of Me" crooner shared the first full family portrait of his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, featuring the longtime couple's three children together: 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles and newborn Esti. Legend took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 16) to show off their color-coordinated Valentine's Day looks, captioning the sweet pic, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night," alongside several red heart emojis.
Legend donned a red sweater with black and white sleeves and black trousers while Teigen stunned in a baby pink minidress with floral neckline, pink jacket and dangling earrings. Luna was all smiles in her red ruffled dress and shoes, outfit made complete with a headband covered in hearts, while Miles grinned along, wearing a red jacket and khaki pants. Baby Esti, cradled in her mom's arms, wore her own cozy Valentine's-themed look, red pants and white shirt.
Teigen shared her own pics from the night, giving an even closer look behind the scenes as she spent time with her family and keeping it real with her Instagram caption: "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."
News broke last month that the couple welcomed their third child after Legend announced during a private concert that their little one was born just hours before, calling it a "blessed day." Teigen went on to share their newborn's name in a sweet family photo where her older siblings, Luna and Miles, were holding their little sister.