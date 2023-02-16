Lookin' good! John Legend gave fans an adorable look at his family of five and who he called the "best Valentine's dates" he could hope for.

The "All of Me" crooner shared the first full family portrait of his family with wife Chrissy Teigen, featuring the longtime couple's three children together: 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles and newborn Esti. Legend took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 16) to show off their color-coordinated Valentine's Day looks, captioning the sweet pic, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night," alongside several red heart emojis.

Legend donned a red sweater with black and white sleeves and black trousers while Teigen stunned in a baby pink minidress with floral neckline, pink jacket and dangling earrings. Luna was all smiles in her red ruffled dress and shoes, outfit made complete with a headband covered in hearts, while Miles grinned along, wearing a red jacket and khaki pants. Baby Esti, cradled in her mom's arms, wore her own cozy Valentine's-themed look, red pants and white shirt.