Taylor Swift Spotted For First Time Since Joe Alwyn Split

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a night out with friends for the first time since news broke of her reported split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The "Lavender Haze" singer took some time away from her massive Eras Tour to meet up with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City on Monday (April 10), Page Six reports alongside photos of Swift's night out. She kept her look casual, wearing an off-the-shoulder black top, baggy high-waisted jeans with a rhinestone butterfly cutout, bejeweled bag and chunky Mary Jane heels.

Swift didn't appear upset as she hung out with her pals just a short distance from the infamous Cornelia Street, lending to fan theories that the pair had called it quits some time ago.

News broke over the weekend that Swift and the Conversations with Friends actor had broken up after more than six years of dating, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that the split, which was amicable and "not dramatic," happened a few weeks ago.

"The relationship had just run its course," a source told the outlet. "It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any [Eras Tour] shows."

Though she has kept quiet about the breakup, Swift may have hinted at the split by adding a breakup song to her tour playlist a week before the news got out. According to People, she recently swapped out her song "Invisible String" for "The 1," another folklore track about remembering a lost love rather than a song about fate bringing two people together.