Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Station Singer With Impromptu Duet

A New York City subway singer, Mike Yung, got to duet with an unexpected guest recently. In the viral video, the season 12 America's Got Talent semi-finalist belts out a few notes of Ed Sheeran's newest single "Eyes Closed" when Sheeran himself casually sneaks up behind him and starts singing with him.

"Oh wow," Yung says when he realizes the hitmaker has walked up behind him. The two share a hug as a camera crew trails closely behind Sheeran and they proceed with their duet, singing the emotional chorus of "Eyes Closed" as bystanders record and enjoy the impromptu performance.