Prince George's Role At King Charles' Coronation Revealed

Prince George will have a big role in his grandfather King Charles III's upcoming coronation. Along with Queen Camilla's three grandsons, the 9-year-old will be a page at the King's historic ceremony on May 6th per People. Prince George, who is the second-in-line to the throne, will be a Page of Honor attending to King Charles throughout the coronation service while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her. The pages will also be part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

George's parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have reportedly been discussing how the honor might put pressure on him. A royal source told People that they are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," but are mindful that he will have to go back to school where his classmates will likely be talking about the coronation.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told People. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

While George's younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, won't have roles in the ceremony, they will likely be seen with him when they make the journey from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the carriage procession after the coronation.

There is currently no update on if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation. Last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they had received an invitation but "an immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."