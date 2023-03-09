Prince Harry's Children Now Have 'Birthright' Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children now have new titles and they've been updated on the royal website. As of early Thursday morning (March 9th), 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet are officially Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Furthermore, the website shows them as sixth and seventh in line for the throne, respectively.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather [King Charles III] became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said in a statement to People. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace." Before the change, they were listed on the royal family's official website as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."

Later this year, their grandfather will be officially crowned in a coronation ceremony on May 6th. After months of speculation on whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcomed following their Netflix special Harry & Meghan and Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, they revealed they received an invitation. It's still unclear if the couple will attend the ceremony.

The invitation also came on the heels of King Charles requesting that the Duke and Duchess vacate their home in Windsor. “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," reps for Harry and Meghan told Page Six a few weeks ago.

It was also reported that the royals skipped out on Princess Lilibet's christening earlier this week. A source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to King Charles, Queen Camila, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the religious ceremony, but they were not in attendance.