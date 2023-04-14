Staggering Number Of Unruly Flight Passenger Incidents Reported To FBI

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has referred more than 250 unruly airline passenger incidents to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for potential criminal prosecution dating back to late 2021, NBC News reports.

The FAA noted that the pace of criminal referrals in relation to unruly passengers was slowing down, however, 17 cases were sent to the FBI during the first three months of 2023, which included the most recent taking place in March when a man was accused to attempting to stab a flight attendant with a broken-off spoon. Many of the previous incidents were reported to have taken place in 2022, however, took time to investigate.

The rate has seen a significant decrease since last April when a federal judge struck down a requirement for public transportation passengers to wear masks, with nearly two-thirds of incidents on planes stemming from disputes over masks.

“If you act out on a plane, you should just stay at home because we will come after you with serious consequences,” said acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen in a statement obtained by NBC News. “We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”

Last month, a video shared online showed a Massachusetts man threatening to open a plane's emergency door before trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon during a United Airlines cross country flight from Los Angeles to Boston. Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, was charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on March 6.

Torres was heard arguing with nearby passengers, calling out for Homeland Security and threatening "a bloodbath" in the cell phone video and arrested at Logan Airport after the plane landed.