Kendall Jenner Dances While Cheering On Bad Bunny At Coachella

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance appears to be continuing. Over the weekend, the two were spotted getting cozy at the first weekend of Coachella. The two were photographed in the crowd on Sunday, April 17th, just days after the Puerto Rican star made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the popular music festival on Friday, April 14th.

According to a source who talked to People, "They looked very cozy together." Kendall was also seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set. In the viral TikTok, the supermodel is seen intently watching her rumored love interest light up the stage and dances to the music.