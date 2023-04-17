Kendall Jenner Dances While Cheering On Bad Bunny At Coachella
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 17, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance appears to be continuing. Over the weekend, the two were spotted getting cozy at the first weekend of Coachella. The two were photographed in the crowd on Sunday, April 17th, just days after the Puerto Rican star made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the popular music festival on Friday, April 14th.
According to a source who talked to People, "They looked very cozy together." Kendall was also seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set. In the viral TikTok, the supermodel is seen intently watching her rumored love interest light up the stage and dances to the music.
@bad.bunny..tea
A glimpse of Kendall Jenner watching Bad Bunny perform at Coachella 👀 #badbunnypr #badbunnyconcert #badbunny #coachella #fyp #parati #benitomartinezocasio #badbunnyfans #kendalljenner #coachella2023 #kardashians♬ Después de la Playa - Bad Bunny
This isn't the rumored couple's first public outing. Last month, the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April.
According to sources, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him" and "they were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house." One source told People, "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." Kendall's romance with Bad Bunny comes months after she called it quits with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.