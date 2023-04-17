Kendall Jenner Dances While Cheering On Bad Bunny At Coachella

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's rumored romance appears to be continuing. Over the weekend, the two were spotted getting cozy at the first weekend of Coachella. The two were photographed in the crowd on Sunday, April 17th, just days after the Puerto Rican star made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the popular music festival on Friday, April 14th.

According to a source who talked to People, "They looked very cozy together." Kendall was also seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set. In the viral TikTok, the supermodel is seen intently watching her rumored love interest light up the stage and dances to the music.

This isn't the rumored couple's first public outing. Last month, the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April.

According to sources, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him" and "they were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house." One source told People, "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." Kendall's romance with Bad Bunny comes months after she called it quits with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.