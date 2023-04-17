Watch Adele Belt Out Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' While Clubbing

Adele is currently enjoying some downtime as her initial run of the Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas recently came to an end. However, she'll soon head back to the Caesars Palace to do another 34 shows starting in June. “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the crowd, per Billboard. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.” She added, “And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.”

There are also rumors that Adele has recorded a secret album and she's planning on dropping it soon but there's been no confirmation beyond an anonymous source who shared the tip with The Sun. Adele "has secretly been writing and recording new music for the past year," the source claimed and added that they will be her "most uplifting and positive songs ever."



Also, enjoy this throwback photo of Adele and Katy Perry at the 2013 Grammy Awards!