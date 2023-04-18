Doja Cat Seemingly Shares Upcoming Album's Tracklist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 18, 2023
Doja Cat may have just dropped the full track list for her next album. We'll say may have because if you've been following Doja on Twitter over the past year, you already know she loves to troll fans and media sites like us. However, on Monday, April 17th, the rapper/singer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a whiteboard showing a list of song titles.
At the top of the whiteboard in large letters reads, "General" and a bulleted list of about 19 songs is underneath it. There's even a doodle featuring an angry-looking creature with a split tongue. Pop Crave took a screenshot of the post, which you can check out below.
Doja Cat unveils tracklist for her upcoming new album, ‘Hellmouth.’ pic.twitter.com/T2j9QW1Jfx— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023
Some songs have hearts drawn next to them, which makes it seem like these are the tracks that will make it on Doja's highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's Planet Her. Those titles include "Love Life," "Attention," "Go Off Lil Mama," "Paint the Town Red," "Disrespectful," "Wet Vagina," and "97." The album is tentatively titled Hellmouth after Doja claimed it was the title in a since-deleted tweet. She also had it as her display name on Twitter before seemingly taking a break from the social media platform.
Doja has been messing with fans about what her next album will sound like for a while now. Last year, the Grammy winner trolled fans and media sites by sending out a bunch of tweets about what her new album will "really" sound like. After saying the new album was inspired by '90s German rave, she changed it up tweeting, "I am putting out a rock album, it's going to have emo jams. The name of the album is called Rock Out Volume 1: The Abyss 5000. So, keep on a lookout for that."
Most recently, Doja claimed that the new album will be "rap only" and swore off pop.