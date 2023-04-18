Doja Cat Seemingly Shares Upcoming Album's Tracklist

Doja Cat may have just dropped the full track list for her next album. We'll say may have because if you've been following Doja on Twitter over the past year, you already know she loves to troll fans and media sites like us. However, on Monday, April 17th, the rapper/singer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a whiteboard showing a list of song titles.

At the top of the whiteboard in large letters reads, "General" and a bulleted list of about 19 songs is underneath it. There's even a doodle featuring an angry-looking creature with a split tongue. Pop Crave took a screenshot of the post, which you can check out below.